Junction City man arrested for attempted sodomy and attempted rape

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man facing charges for attempted criminal sodomy, attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery, among others.

According to Riley Co. arrest reports, Marvin Santell Gatewood, Jr. was arrested just after 12:30 a.m. Friday morning at Tubby’s Sports Bar at 1127 Moro St. in Manhattan.

Gatewood was booked into the Riley Co. Jail for:

Attempted aggravated criminal sodomy; with person/animal by force

Attempted rape; Sexual intercourse without consent and use of force

Aggravated burglary; Dwelling for felony, theft, sex

Aggravated sexual battery; Force or fear

Criminal restraint

Battery; Physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner

Gatewood was then transferred to the Geary Co. Jail where court records show he was booked into custody at 4:27 a.m. on Friday.

Geary Co. officials tell 13 NEWS the case originated from the Grandview Plaza Police Dept.

Grandview Plaza Police Chief Shawn Peirano told 13 NEWS the alleged incident leading up to Gatewood’s arrest happened “this year” and more information will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.