Hot air balloon pilots meet in Topeka for national convention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot air balloon Pilots are in town for a national convention.

The Balloon Federation of America’s 2022 Convention started yesterday, it runs through Sunday at Hotel Topeka at City Center. Convention Chairman Tim Cloyd says it’s a great opportunity for all balloon pilots and crew to hone their craft.

“To be able to see world-class speakers, it’s a rare opportunity, Cloyd said. “Considering continued education, all pilots need to stay on their game, you might say.”

Cloyd says the Federation holds a convention every three to four years.

