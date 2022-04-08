Advertisement

Hot air balloon pilots meet in Topeka for national convention

The Balloon Federation of America’s 2022 Convention started yesterday, it runs through Sunday...
The Balloon Federation of America’s 2022 Convention started yesterday, it runs through Sunday at Hotel Topeka at City Center.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot air balloon Pilots are in town for a national convention.

The Balloon Federation of America’s 2022 Convention started yesterday, it runs through Sunday at Hotel Topeka at City Center. Convention Chairman Tim Cloyd says it’s a great opportunity for all balloon pilots and crew to hone their craft.

“To be able to see world-class speakers, it’s a rare opportunity, Cloyd said. “Considering continued education, all pilots need to stay on their game, you might say.”

Cloyd says the Federation holds a convention every three to four years.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Weaver and Cortney Richards were both arrested for intent to distribute narcotics
Six land behind bars after separate drug arrests
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Flowers and WWE action figure at the crash scene near 170th Road and Goldfinch Road in...
USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash in Powhattan
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Darliss and Herbert Whitebird
GoFundMe created, Indian Taco sale planned for victims of Brown Co. fatal crash

Latest News

Bradley James Martin
Topeka man arrested after business burglarized twice in three months
Kansas school grades show sharp decline due to COVID-19
Kansas school grades show sharp decline due to COVID-19
Judge dismisses all claims against Shawnee Co. in Heartland Park appraisal lawsuit
Judge dismisses all claims against Shawnee Co. in Heartland Park appraisal lawsuit
Marvin Santell Gatewood Jr.
Junction City man arrested for attempted sodomy and attempted rape