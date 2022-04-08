Friday forecast: Cool and windy today, freeze tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is going to be another windy and cool day with temperatures warming back up this weekend. The big impacts for the next 8 days will continue to be the fire danger concern, freeze tonight and the risk for severe weather next week.

Confidence is high on the overall weather pattern through Sunday with warming temperatures. The uncertainty lies in the strength of winds tomorrow and how much cloud cover there will be on Sunday.

Next week the confidence level in the weather pattern is much lower including when storms will occur and how cool it will get toward the end of the week. With that said IF there are storms in the area starting Monday afternoon through Wednesday night the parameters will be in place where severe weather will be something to monitor.

Normal High: 65/Normal Low: 41 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing clouds from west to east. A rain/snow mix east of HWY 75 will continue to push eastward this morning however impacts will be low. It’ll wet the roads and you’ll need the windshield wipers but measurable precipitation will likely remain under 0.05″. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: FREEZE WARNING. Lows in the mid-upper 20s for most areas. Winds weaken to around 5 mph out of the west.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds W/S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph. The higher winds out toward central KS, this will have to be monitored for an elevated fire concern.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S/W 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

A chance of storms that at this point is not expected to be severe is possible Sunday night however most of Monday through Tuesday will be dry before storms move back in Tuesday night. This will be a time-frame to be concerned about the potential of severe weather which will continue into Wednesday.

There is a lot of uncertainty with specifics on severe weather and temperatures for the end of the week where one of the models is cooler Thursday and Friday and even extends into the large temperature difference for the weekend. The 8 day reflects more of an average between the two.

Taking Action:

Rain/snow mix along and east of HWY 75 mainly before 8am will just wet the roads, other than that impacts will be minimal.

Outdoor burning is discouraged today and likely Sunday. Tomorrow’s a question. Even if there are no Red Flag warnings, if you do any burning you must make sure the fire is completely out. The increase in winds Sunday as well as the shift in wind direction could mean uncontrollable fires Sunday if fires Saturday don’t get put out properly.

While there’s a lot of uncertainty on specific details with respect to next week’s severe weather potential, review your severe weather safety plans and be ready for anything especially with any storms Tuesday through Wednesday night.



Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.