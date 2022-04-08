Former Chiefs lineman joins CBD shop for Topeka ribbon cutting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Topeka shop had a special guest at its ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon.

Long-time Chiefs offensive lineman Tim Grunhard joined the ceremony at CBD American Shaman. The shop, located at 6032 SW 29th St., sells products made from industrial hemp.

Grunhard says products like those sold at American Shaman are much safer than some of the alternatives people use to cope with pain.

“We talk so much this day and age about Opioid problems, and about problems with drugs and alcohol,” Grunhard said. “This stuff right here will change your life, it will get you off those things. Whether it’s over the counter or prescription, it’s just not good for you. But this stuff is.”

You can visit cbdamericanshaman.com if you’d like to learn more. CBD American Shaman also has a location at 21st and Randolph Ave.

