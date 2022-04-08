Crews quickly extinguish grass fire in Marysville
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews in Marysville quickly extinguished a grass fire on Friday afternoon.
The Marysville Police Department says on Friday, April 8, officers were called to the area of 8th and Anne St. with reports of a fire.
Police said Marysville Fire Department crews were quick to extinguish the flames.
MPD also reminded residents the city is currently under a burn ban due to dry conditions and high winds.
