Crews quickly extinguish grass fire in Marysville

Crews quickly extinguish a fire in Marysville, Kan., on April 8, 2022.(Marysville Police)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews in Marysville quickly extinguished a grass fire on Friday afternoon.

The Marysville Police Department says on Friday, April 8, officers were called to the area of 8th and Anne St. with reports of a fire.

Police said Marysville Fire Department crews were quick to extinguish the flames.

MPD also reminded residents the city is currently under a burn ban due to dry conditions and high winds.

