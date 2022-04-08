Advertisement

Cause of Carlson Rd. Fire remains under investigation as fire 95% contained

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of the Carlson Road Fire remains under investigation as it becomes officially 95% contained.

As of 1:15 p.m. on Friday, April 8, Riley County Fire District 1 says the Carlson Rd. Fire has been 95% contained.

Crews said the fire may still be active in riverbeds around Tuttle Creek Lake due to tall, dry grass and low water levels.

RCFD 1 said crews will continue to monitor the fire and check for hotspots over the next few days. It said fire danger remains high and no burning is allowed in the county.

The Fire District said about 2,000 acres have burned in the fire of which 60% was public or federal land and 40% was private property. It said it is still looking into the cause of the fire, but it is likely related to a previous controlled burn.

