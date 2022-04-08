AT&T ensures fans will not jam first responders’ cell signals at KU parade

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - AT&T has ensured first responders that fans will not jam up their cell service at the celebration for national title champions the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday.

AT&T says in previous years when thousands have packed Massachusetts St. in Lawrence to cheer on the Jayhawks tournament runs, public safety officers have had an overwhelming concern - what if crowds jam up cell service and they are not able to communicate in the case of an emergency?

In 2022, however, the service provider said that issue has been solved. It said the FirstNet network, built with AT&T, is an express lane that makes sure first responders’ calls and texts get through first.

For Sunday’s parade from Mass to Allen Fieldhouse, AT&T said FirstNet will ensure emergency personnel stay connected.

Beyond titles and parades, AT&T noted FirstNet has made Lawrence a safer place, from 911 calls to first responders in the field.

