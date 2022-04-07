Wednesday’s Child - Michael and Daniel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Wednesday’s Children, Michael and Daniel, are a true example of brotherly love. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, they hope to share their bond with a loving, forever family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.