Wednesday’s Child - Michael and Daniel

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Wednesday’s Children, Michael and Daniel, are a true example of brotherly love. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, they hope to share their bond with a loving, forever family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

