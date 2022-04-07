Walmart raises pay for Kansas truck fleet to help kinks in supply chain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As supply chain kinks continue to bog the trucking industry, Walmart has raised its pay for its Kansas truckers in hopes of keeping shelves stocked.

Walmart says it is in the midst of pay raises for its private fleet of truck drivers, which includes over 245 in Kansas. It said a new fleet directive program has also been launched to train the next generation of drivers.

Together, the international superstore chain said the investments will ensure Walmart remains one of the best companies to drive for and will help it continue to aggressively hire and meet all-time high demands from customers.

With the raises in place, Walmart said drivers are now able to make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company - with the potential to make even more down the road based on factors like tenure and location.

Walmart noted the new private fleet development program will enable supply chain associates in select locations to earn their CDL for free and become professional drivers for the company.

The superstore giant said it has one of the largest and safest private fleets in the trucking industry and Walmart driver jobs are considered among the best, where many choose to remain throughout their careers.

With customers counting on the chain like never before, Walmart said it is coming off a record year for hiring truck drivers and plans to keep aggressively hiring to meet customer demand.

