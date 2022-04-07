Thursday forecast: Windy and cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A chilly end to the week with windy conditions today and breezy conditions on Friday. Other than a slight chance of sprinkles through tonight, the next best chance for rain won’t be until next week.

Confidence is fairly high on the overall weather pattern through Sunday with relatively low confidence on how quickly clouds clear out on Friday and how much cloud cover there will be on Sunday.

Confidence in next week’s details are low both in temperatures and precipitation chances. Models are not indicating high chances for storms on any particular time however models are indicating the highest instability will be Tuesday into Tuesday night so IF storms happen to be in the area that would be the timeframe to be concerned about for the highest probability of severe weather. Doesn’t mean there won’t be other time-frames to be concerned about though so be prepared for storms at anytime to begin the work week where severe weather can’t be ruled out.

Today: Increasing clouds this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds NW 20-35, gusts around 45 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. A low chance for sprinkles maybe even flurries however impacts will be low other than the fact you may have to use the windshield wiper and the roads may be wet. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds NW 15-30 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

The winds finally diminish Friday night which will lead to temperatures dropping in the upper 20s-low 30s although some mid 20s can’t be ruled out with patchy frost.

After a cold start to Saturday morning, a great afternoon is expected with highs in the mid 60s. Winds W/S 5-10 mph along and east of HWY 75, more in the 10-20 mph range west.

Winds increase Sunday with gusts around 30 mph and highs warm into the mid-upper 70s.

Next week’s models differ on specific details like storm chances but overall models agree on temperatures staying mild (at least seasonal) through Wednesday before cooling down Thursday and staying cool through the weekend. How cool remains uncertain so keep checking back daily for updates and don’t be surprised by changes to the forecast.

Taking Action:

Burning is not recommended the rest of the week due to strong winds. Saturday will be a window where we’ll get a break from the strong winds where you could do some burning before winds pick back up Sunday and rain chances return next week.

The Royals home opener is today and it’s going to be chilly, highs in the upper 40s with gusts around 35 mph. The good news is, as the series continues Saturday and Sunday the weather will be much warmer.

While a few spots may drop to the freezing mark Friday morning, a higher probability of most if not all of northeast Kansas to get below freezing will be Saturday morning.

A lot of uncertainty on next week’s weather pattern on whether or not there will be severe weather or not. The ingredients are there, it’s a question of whether or not storms will exist in the first place and how widespread the storms will be. Now is the time to review your severe weather safety plans and to prepare for the possibility of several rounds of severe weather to begin the week.



