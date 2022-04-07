Advertisement

Students awarded for achievements, made connections at KAB seminar

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Future broadcasters earned honors and made future career connections Thursday.

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) hosted its student seminar at the University of Kansas Union, on Thursday afternoon, April 7.

The event included an awards luncheon where students from KU, Kansas State University, and USD 501′s T-CALC (Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers) were awarded for their achievements.

13′s Melissa Brunner emceed the seminar, with Thomas Schmidt, and Joseph Hennessey also in attendance. The three participated in a round table session with the students, answered questions, and gave students information about broadcasting careers.

The seminar also included a career fair for students to create connections with fellow broadcasters.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Oliver Meredith, Jr.
Topeka man arrested after allegedly driving tow truck into house, beating man, stealing gun
Riley Co. fire
Two evacuated, residents urged to have escape plan as hundreds of acres burn in Riley Co.
Flowers and WWE action figure at the crash scene near 170th Road and Goldfinch Road in...
USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash in Powhattan
The route for the parade set to be held on Sunday afternoon.
Parade for national champion Jayhawks to be held Sunday afternoon
The Labette County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of...
Update: Owner of mobile home abandoned in middle of SE Kansas road found

Latest News

Lorena Regalado, RN
Nurse earns honors for efforts helping people live with diabetes
"One Pill Can Kill" is being launched in efforts to stop the spread of fentanyl
"One Pill Can Kill" is being launched in efforts to stop the spread of fentanyl
Several hundred vehicles lined up for free food that was distributed Thursday morning in west...
Biggest crowd since COVID-19 pandemic turns out for Harvesters food distribution Thursday in west Topeka
Jeremy Aragon
Lawrence man arrested in Osage Co. after meth, marijuana allegedly found in his possession