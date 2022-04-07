Students awarded for achievements, made connections at KAB seminar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Future broadcasters earned honors and made future career connections Thursday.

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) hosted its student seminar at the University of Kansas Union, on Thursday afternoon, April 7.

The event included an awards luncheon where students from KU, Kansas State University, and USD 501′s T-CALC (Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers) were awarded for their achievements.

13′s Melissa Brunner emceed the seminar, with Thomas Schmidt, and Joseph Hennessey also in attendance. The three participated in a round table session with the students, answered questions, and gave students information about broadcasting careers.

The seminar also included a career fair for students to create connections with fellow broadcasters.

