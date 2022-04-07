Advertisement

Several Kansas agencies work overnight to help contain Riley Co. wildfire

Crews from across the state of Kansas are working to help contain a large grassfire that's burned 1600 acres in northern Riley County.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Several agencies in Kansas worked overnight Thursday to help contain a large wildfire that has burned about 1600 acres of land in northern Riley County.

The fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Carlson Rd., just north of Riley County’s Fancy Creek.

Riley County Fire District #1 posted an update on their Facebook page Thursday morning saying 80% of that grassfire had been contained. They said three volunteer fire crews were in the area overnight working to control the blaze.

More crews from Johnson County arrived Thursday morning to assist as well as members of the Kansas Forest Service.

Riley County authorities said no structures are being threatened at this time. They are also thanking everyone for their help and support.

