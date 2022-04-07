Advertisement

Semi-trailer catches fire in Manhattan Goodwill loading dock, customers evacuated

Manhattan Goodwill fire
Manhattan Goodwill fire(Manhattan Fire Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Customers were evacuated from the Manhattan Goodwill on Thursday afternoon after a semi-trailer caught fire in its loading dock.

The Manhattan Fire Department says on Thursday, April 7, crews responded to the Goodwill at 421 E Poyntz Ave. with reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a semi-trailer in the Goodwill’s loading dock had caught on fire.

MFD said the fire has been found to be accidental and was started from discarded smoking materials.

No injuries were reported, however, customers were evacuated.

