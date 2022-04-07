Advertisement

Schools in Marion County closed due to gun threat

School threats graphic
School threats graphic(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. On April 6, just before midnight, the KBI became aware of a call made to law enforcement in the Kansas City area. The caller indicated that kids were planning to bring guns to school Thursday in Marion County. The information was shared with Marion County law enforcement and school officials, who made the decision to cancel classes out of an abundance of caution. The KBI also contacted partners at the KSDE Safe and Secure Schools Unit and is continuing to monitor the situation.

Multiple districts in Marion County have closed schools Thursday due to a threat.

Centre K-12 School, located in Lost Springs, Kan., posted Thursday morning that its school was closed. The post did not elaborate on the threat or who it was made against. Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh Superintendent Max Heinrichs said its schools were also closed Thursday and said school officials were instructed not to provide details on the threat against the schools.

Heinrichs said all of the district’s schools, including the Peabody-Burns district, Marion district and the Goessel district, decided to close schools Thursday, but he could not confirm Peabody-Burns and Goessel are closed. A secretary at Goessel Elementary said schools in Goessel are in session Thursday. Marion-Florence USD 408 said on social media that schools are closed but did not provide a reason.

Peabody-Burns Superintendent Antionette Root said its schools are also closed. She said the only information she had about the threat was that it was made against Marion County Schools.

Because of a threat made against Marion County Schools, the decision has been made to cancel school for today. All activities will be canceled as well for the day. I appreciate your patience and understanding.

Posted by Centre K-12 School on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Oliver Meredith, Jr.
Topeka man arrested after allegedly driving tow truck into house, beating man, stealing gun
Riley Co. fire
Two evacuated, residents urged to have escape plan as hundreds of acres burn in Riley Co.
The route for the parade set to be held on Sunday afternoon.
Parade for national champion Jayhawks to be held Sunday afternoon
The Labette County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of...
Update: Owner of mobile home abandoned in middle of SE Kansas road found
A 9-year-old boy was transported to a Wichita hospital after he suffered serious injuries in...
Boy, 9, injured Tuesday evening in likely accidental shooting in Junction City

Latest News

Council Grove Police Officer Jimmie Blackburn poses with new K9 Abby.
Council Grove Police to retire K9 Cooper, welcome K9 Abby
FILE - U.S. Senators Roger Marshall (in black) and Jerry Moran (in blue) visit with soldiers...
Moran highlights importance of energy independence as U.S. continues to sanction Russia
DEA and law enforcement officials announce the One Pill Can Kill Initiative on April 7, 2022.
Kansas officials team up with DEA for One Pill Can Kill Initiative
Crews from across the state of Kansas are working to help contain a large grassfire that's...
Several Kansas agencies work overnight to help contain Riley Co. wildfire
Three people -- including a mother and her two children who were in a Chevrolet Cruze -- were...
Three people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash early Thursday in southeast Topeka