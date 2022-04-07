Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Karli Gilliland

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week is Karli Gilliland from Shawnee Heights.

Karli is a bowler. She also hits the football field as part of the Thunderbirds’ marching band. She’s also part of the symphonic band, Mu Alpha Theta, student council, and the Thundercussion Drumline.

Karli has a 3.98 GPA, and plans to continue her studies at Baker University where she wants to pursue a nursing degree.

