Advertisement

Salina Police close case after autopsy finds man drowned in Indian Rock pond

Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas
Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have closed the case of a man found dead in a pond at Indian Rock Park after an autopsy found he most likely drowned in the pond.

Since the discovery of a man, later identified as John Palmgren, in a pond at Indian Rock Park on Feb. 8, the Salina Police Department says an autopsy has been performed.

The autopsy listed Palmgren’s cause of death as “probable drowning.”

SPD said autopsy findings, toxicology reports and information from the case have been reviewed by Saline County Attorney Jeff Ebel. The case is now closed.

Around 6 p.m. on Feb. 8, SPD said officers were called to Indian Rock Park, 1300 Gypsum Ave., after a resident walking the trails saw what he believed to be a person lying in the pond in the middle of the park.

No foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Oliver Meredith, Jr.
Topeka man arrested after allegedly driving tow truck into house, beating man, stealing gun
Riley Co. fire
Two evacuated, residents urged to have escape plan as hundreds of acres burn in Riley Co.
The route for the parade set to be held on Sunday afternoon.
Parade for national champion Jayhawks to be held Sunday afternoon
Flowers and WWE action figure at the crash scene near 170th Road and Goldfinch Road in...
USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash in Powhattan
The Labette County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of...
Update: Owner of mobile home abandoned in middle of SE Kansas road found

Latest News

FILE - A semi truck drives down the road in this undated file photo.
Walmart raises pay for Kansas truck fleet to help kinks in supply chain
One Pill Can Kill Media Conf.
One Pill Can Kill Media Conference (Full)
FILE - USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following...
Family to host Indian Taco sale after sister, nephew perish in Brown Co. car accident
More than 300 vehicles lined up for free food that was distributed Thursday morning by...
Biggest crowd since COVID-19 pandemic turns out for Harvesters food distribution Thursday in west Topeka