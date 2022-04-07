Salina Police close case after autopsy finds man drowned in Indian Rock pond

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have closed the case of a man found dead in a pond at Indian Rock Park after an autopsy found he most likely drowned in the pond.

Since the discovery of a man, later identified as John Palmgren, in a pond at Indian Rock Park on Feb. 8, the Salina Police Department says an autopsy has been performed.

The autopsy listed Palmgren’s cause of death as “probable drowning.”

SPD said autopsy findings, toxicology reports and information from the case have been reviewed by Saline County Attorney Jeff Ebel. The case is now closed.

Around 6 p.m. on Feb. 8, SPD said officers were called to Indian Rock Park, 1300 Gypsum Ave., after a resident walking the trails saw what he believed to be a person lying in the pond in the middle of the park.

No foul play is suspected.

