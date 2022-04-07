Advertisement

Pilot escapes injury in Wednesday afternoon plane crash in Sabetha

An Indiana man escaped serious injury when the small airplane he was piloting crashed late...
An Indiana man escaped serious injury when the small airplane he was piloting crashed late Wednesday afternoon at the Sabetha airport, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Indiana man escaped serious injury late Wednesday afternoon when the small airplane he was piloting crashed at the Sabetha airport in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at the Sabetha Municipal Airport, located at 100 Airport Road in Sabetha.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 1967 Piper Arrow airplane was attempting to land on the airport’s runway when the plane’s front landing-gear collapsed. The plane then crashed off the runway.

The pilot, James L. Vacracos, 57, of St. John, Ind., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Vacracos, who was alone on the plane, was wearing a safety restraint.

