Oklahoma abortion bill could lead to spike in Kansas appointments

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Legislators in Oklahoma passed a bill Tuesday that would make a felony for doctors to perform abortions. All it needs is a signature from the governor. If the bill becomes law, doctors could face up to 10 years in prison or $100,000 fines. The bill’s impact could reach far beyond the Sooner State. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has expressed that he’ll sign any piece of legislation that limits abortions.

For years, abortion restrictions in other states have impacted Kansas and women in the state.

While Kansas may have its fair share of abortion restrictions, for women in states like Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma, it’s their closest option to terminate a pregnancy. The situation with women coming in from out of state makes it more difficult for women who live in Kansas to get appointments too.

After Texas implemented its six-week abortion ban last fall, women there began driving to clinics in Oklahoma City and Wichita. Women from Oklahoma who couldn’t get appointments there because of increased demand also came to Kansas.

“That bill went into effect September 1 last year. The day before, August 31, our phones started ringing and they have not stopped since,” said Trust Women Communications Director Zachary Gingrich-Gaylord. Trust Women has clinics in Wichita and Oklahoma City.

Prior to that, in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Texas and Oklahoma put temporary bans on abortions, saying they were elective procedures.

The skyrocketing numbers of women seeking care at Trust Women in Wichita could just be a glimpse into what will happen if Oklahoma’s new legislation takes effect.

“We’re seeing a majority of out-of-state patients at both of our clinics, said. “In OKC that means we’re seeing about 60 percent patients from Texas. In Wichita, what we’ve seen in the past couple months is patients from Oklahoma who have to leave their own communities because they can’t get appointments due to the influx of patients from Texas,” Gingrich-Gaylord said.

Abortion clinics are already overwhelmed. Clinics in Wichita are seeing patients from the South and clinics on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro area are seeing patients from Missouri.

“At both of our clinics right now, we’re looking at two, three, or four weeks out to get an appointment,” Gingrich-Gaylord said.

With time being a key factor in safety and legally termination a pregnancy, a few weeks could be the difference between taking a pill or having a surgical abortion, or even being able to get one at all.

Abortion laws could soon change in Kansas, as well. That would be done through a constitutional amendment regarding the language of what’s considered “bodily autonomy.” In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that does apply to abortions, but that could change in August and the decision will ultimately be up to the public. The question of whether to amend the state’s constitution will be on ballots in the August primaries.

If the changes pass, multiple abortion restrictions that were previously on the books will take effect again. It’ll also allow lawmakers to pass similar bills to legislation in states like Texas and Oklahoma.

