Nurse earns honors for efforts helping people live with diabetes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka nurse earned honors for her work helping people of all ages learn to live with diabetes.

Lorena Regalado, RN is a diabetes educator at Stormont Vail Hospital. For 10 years, she’s helped people of all ages learn the ins and outs of their disease. Since she’s based in the hospital, she often works with people who are newly diagnosed.

“My role is to educate patients,” she said. “I teach them how to inject insulin, how to check their blood sugar. I teach them about when they need to call their doctor.”

Regalado says she especially enjoys working with children. She uses a teddy bear named Rufus as her partner to demonstrate, and set children - and their families - on a path to a healthy future. She says she strives to spend several hours with each family, making sense of what can seem overwhelming amounts of information on blood sugar, insulin, and lifestyle reassurances.

“I try to help them see, with Type 1 diabetes especially, it’s not about limiting their foods so much because we still want them to be kids, we still want them to be able to have birthday cake on their birthday. We just have to really be able to count carbs and then translate into how much insulin they need,” she said.

Regalado said she was inspired to become a nurse when, just out of high school, she was at a hospital with a family member, and the staff needed help translating for one of their patients.

“I started doing (nursing) because there weren’t enough people out there, I think, that knew both English and Spanish,” Regalado said.

Now, she enjoys doing community outreach presentations. She said they’re largely targeted to adults who already have a diabetes diagnosis, or who may be at risk for the condition due to factors such as medications or health issues. She says even those who have lived with diabetes for a long time may need to catch up on all the new treatments and medications.

“I think the biggest message I try to get across is that we don’t want perfection. I just want you to start by making small changes, and those small changes will lead to big changes,” she said.

For her efforts, Regalado recently was honored with a Daisy Award, recognizing nurses for the extraordinary work they do. She was nominated by the parent of a child who was recently diagnosed with diabetes.

“I love helping patients understand diabetes, and I love to see them not be so afraid of it,” she said.

Regalado is doing a presentation on diabetes at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at Topeka’s LULAC Center, 1502 NE Seward. Everyone is welcome.

