New legislation passed allows new avenues for Kansans with disabilities to save

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill into law on Thursday which will help Kansans with disabilities save money without losing eligibility to other programs.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, April 7, she signed House Bill 2490 into law, which authorizes the State Treasurer to decide who is able to open and own an ABLE savings account.

“Programs like the ABLE Savings Account are vital to ensuring barriers don’t stand in the way of Kansans living with disabilities,” Kelly said. “The program helps get Kansans the services needed to have fulfilling, healthy lives without fear of losing other necessary assistance.”

Gov. Kelly noted the ABLE Savings Program is a tax-advantaged savings account that helps Kansans with a disability save for certain expenses without losing eligibility for other assistance programs.

“HB2490 helps save ABLE accounts and bring Kansas into Federal compliance,” Treasurer Lynn Rogers said. “By doing so, we’re allowing more Kansans living with a disability the opportunity to cost-effectively save for their future and we are grateful for the strong, bipartisan support of this bill.”

The bill was originally requested for introduction by the Office of the State Treasurer, was introduced into the House on Jan. 18, and sponsored by the Committee on Children and Seniors.

A House hearing for the legislation was held on Jan. 24.

“Currently, as it exists, the narrow Kansas ABLE statutes prove difficult for individuals and their families to navigate. It also excludes a large pool of Kansans with disabilities from establishing an ABLE account,” Barb Helm of Arcare, Inc., said. “Currently in Kansas, a parent cannot assist their adult child with a disability who has legal capacity in establishing an ABLE account, nor can an individual with a disability delegate someone to assist them in opening the account. Adopting the proposed amendment will remove unnecessary barriers to accessing and enrolling in the Kansas ABLE program, and enable more Kansans with disabilities and their families to save for their future.”

On Feb. 9, the Committee of the Whole recommended the bill pass, which it did with a 118-3 vote.

The bill was then sent to the Senate Committee on Financial Institutions and Insurance.

On March 2, a Senate hearing was held for the bill.

“The ABLE program allows people with disabilities and their loved ones the ability to save and provide for their future needs, reducing their dependence on state resources and allows for more independence and freedom of choice by the person,” Sean Gatewood of the KanCare Advocates Network said.

On March 16, the Senate Committee also recommended the bill be passed.

In a Senate vote on March 23, the bill passed unanimously and was enrolled and presented to Gov. Kelly on March 30.

For more information about HB 2490, click HERE.

