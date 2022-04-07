Moran highlights importance of energy independence as U.S. continues to sanction Russia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the nation continuing to sanction Russia, Senator Jerry Moran has highlighted the importance of American energy independence.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says it is important to highlight the need to support American energy independence, produce homegrown energy and protect the nation’s national security through domestic production.

The move comes as President Joe Biden’s administration continues to sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We have homegrown solutions to our energy challenges, and this administration is refusing to accept or pursue any of them,” said Sen. Moran. “Common sense tells us to look for ways to lower gas prices and be self-reliant for oil and gas—then let’s produce our own energy. Instead, every policy of this administration is to discourage, decrease that opportunity.”

