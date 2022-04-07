Advertisement

Marshall votes against Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court appointment

FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to testify last month at her U.S. Senate...
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to testify last month at her U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court(REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall voted against the appointment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Thursday, April 7, he voted against the appointment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“After sitting in on some of Judge Jackson’s hearing and conducting a thorough and thoughtful review of her qualifications and judicial record, I cannot support her confirmation,” Sen. Marshall noted.

Marshall said he was troubled by Jackon’s “soft on crime” record.

“As the son of a police chief, I am very troubled by Judge Jackson’s record of being soft on crime, one that has followed her through each stage of her legal career,” he said. “As a practicing attorney, she worked to release dangerous prisoners from Guantanamo Bay. As a District Judge, she worked to wipe out President Trump’s expedited removal of illegal immigrants at our southern border and issued multiple lenient sentences for people convicted of possessing child pornography. That alone would be enough to oppose her confirmation but she has also demonstrated a tendency for legislating from behind the bench and an affinity to growing government. Not to mention, she lacks the serious experience needed to serve a lifelong term at our nation’s highest court.”

Marshall said he also believed Judge Jackson’s appointment would push President Joe Biden’s agenda instead of protecting the Constitution.

“All that being said, I believe she will rubberstamp Biden’s far-left agenda instead of protecting the Constitution and our Kansas values. There is no way I can in good faith support her to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” Marshall concluded.

