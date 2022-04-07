Man taken to local hospital after crash on Kansas Turnpike in Osage County

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a Topeka hospital Wednesday after the cargo van he was driving crashed off Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike, authorities said.

The crash was reported at noon Wednesday on I-335, about 15 miles south of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Chevrolet G1500 cargo van was northbound on I-335 when the driver began to feel ill and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The patrol said the driver lost control of the van, which went off the roadway and through a fence before hitting a tree.

The driver, identified as Bryan Bennett, 47, of Plattsburg, Mo., was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka for treatment of possible injuries.

The patrol said Bennett, who was alone in the van, was wearing a seat belt.

