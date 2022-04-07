Legislation introduced to immediately end payments to Russian energy sector ahead of deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has helped to introduce legislation that would immediately end all payments to the Russian energy sector - ahead of the June 24 deadline.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has joined Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to introduce legislation that would close a loophole created by President Joe Biden’s administration. He said the loopholes allow financial transactions with Russia related to energy to be finished by June 24.

“The Ukrainian people can win this war, but not if the U.S. continues to line the pockets of war criminal Vladimir Putin,” said Senator Marshall. “The ruble has recovered from the shock of the initial round of sanctions and atrocities continue to be carried out against the Ukrainian people. High gas prices and food shortages caused by the ongoing conflict are also becoming a major threat to the United States and the world. Just yesterday President Biden announced additional sanctions on Russia but none that will deliver such a blow as stopping energy payments through Russia’s biggest banks, including the Central Bank of Russia. While today’s votes in the Senate were an important step, we must step up and put these energy-related sanctions into effect immediately.”

Sen. Marshall said allowing these transactions to continues to fund Putin’s war against Ukraine.

“If we’re going to hit Russia’s economy where it hurts, their oil and gas industry – 40% of Russia’s annual federal budget – cannot be off the table. I’m proud to join Senator Marshall on this bill to close the loophole on energy transactions now and stop lining the pockets of the Russian Federation and the Putin regime,” said Senator Braun.

The legislation follows reports of the Russian ruble becoming the top-performing currency in the world, which Marshall said proves Russia’s economy is able to sustain current sanctions and attacks on Ukraine in the long term because President Biden has refused to take swift action against the Russian energy sector.

“It’s unacceptable that there are loopholes in our sanctions that allow money to flow to Russian energy companies for another three months. We must make completely clear to Russian oil companies that the U.S. stands for freedom. This good bill will close that loophole and actually stand up to Putin’s disgusting, tyrannical regime,” said Senator Rick Scott.

Marshall said the legislation would enforce sanctions on Russian energy shipments immediately, which will nullify the June 24th grace period.

On Feb. 28, Marshall said the Office of Foreign Assets Control issued General License 8A, which allows transactions prohibited by Biden’s sanctions on financial institutions so long as the transaction is “related to energy” until June 24.

On March 4, the Treasury issued new Frequently Asked Questions which stated, “The energy sector of the Russian Federation economy itself is not subject to comprehensive sanctions.”

Marshall said this has helped Putin continue the invasion of Ukraine by allowing financial institutions and individuals to continue to facilitate revenue in the energy industry. He said the oil and gas industries account for about 40% of Russia’s annual federal budget.

Marshall noted the legislation would simply terminate General License 8A and reaffirm the sanctions issued on Russian entities will apply.

To ensure the U.S. applies maximum pressure on Russia, Marshall said he will introduce the bill on the same day he plans to vote in favor of legislation to remove Russia’s favored nation status and ban Russian oil imports.

In March, Marshall said he introduced legislation that would also quickly ban the U.S. purchase of Russian oil. He said the legislation was introduced ahead of Biden’s address to the nation in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

To read the entirety of the legislation, click HERE.

