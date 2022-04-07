Lawrence man arrested in Osage Co. after meth, marijuana allegedly found in his possession

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was arrested in Osage Co. on Thursday after meth, marijuana, and an open container of alcohol were allegedly found in his possession.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says just after 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the 1500 block of Topeka Ave. in Lyndon for a traffic infraction.

During the stop, deputies said they found illegal drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said a passenger in the car, Jeremy R. Aragon, 37, of Lawrence, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container of alcohol.

