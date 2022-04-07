Ky Thomas’ family is a big reason for him to play at KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Football Running Back Ky Thomas is officially running in the crimson-and-blue.

He’s hoping to make an impact right away for the Jayhawks after transferring in from Minnesota. He was getting playing time for the Gophers but he felt he needed to make a change of scenery. One much closer to home.

He said being in Lawrence, playing for KU, was never his plan when deciding where to go after his playing days at Topeka High School.

He said hearing from his sister over text that she was committing to play basketball at Northwest Oklahoma State and seeing family grow up from a distance was tough on him.

“It was just experiencing something new and growing up in a different environment. I had to deal with a lot of real life stuff like diversity there and I feel like if I would of stayed home I just would have stayed in my comfort zone so it’s a lot of stepping out of my comfort zone just growing up,” he said. “Then I hit a point where I missed home, wanted to be back home.”

As for the on the field, he’s excited to continue working with the team. He said he spent a lot of his time running inside the tackles at Minnesota and is ready for the stretch-run scheme at KU. He’s looking to add to his highlight reel of explosive plays when he was a Trojan in Topeka.

He said the running back room is getting more tight by the day.

