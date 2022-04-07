Advertisement

KU, Washburn hosting spring game Saturday

Washburn gathers around head coach Craig Schurig after the football team beat Missouri Southern...
Washburn gathers around head coach Craig Schurig after the football team beat Missouri Southern 38-28 on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two area collegiate football programs are looking to showcase their talent Saturday in the spring game.

Kansas will be hosting their scrimmage Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m.

The university plans to host a surplus sale, live music and a kids’ carnival before the game. It is free to go and watch.

Washburn football is having their spring game this Saturday as well. They’ll be at Yager Stadium with a early morning start time for 9:30 a.m. Admission is free.

