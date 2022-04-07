KU, Washburn hosting spring game Saturday
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two area collegiate football programs are looking to showcase their talent Saturday in the spring game.
Kansas will be hosting their scrimmage Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m.
The university plans to host a surplus sale, live music and a kids’ carnival before the game. It is free to go and watch.
Washburn football is having their spring game this Saturday as well. They’ll be at Yager Stadium with a early morning start time for 9:30 a.m. Admission is free.
