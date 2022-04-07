KU, Washburn hosting spring game Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two area collegiate football programs are looking to showcase their talent Saturday in the spring game.

Kansas will be hosting their scrimmage Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m.

The university plans to host a surplus sale, live music and a kids’ carnival before the game. It is free to go and watch.

Washburn football is having their spring game this Saturday as well. They’ll be at Yager Stadium with a early morning start time for 9:30 a.m. Admission is free.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.