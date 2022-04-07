WATCH LIVE: Kansas officials team up with DEA for One Pill Can Kill Initiative
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement agencies and the DEA have teamed up for the One Pill Can Kill Initiative.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says its Kansas City District Office will join local police departments for the One Pill Can Kill Initiative.
At 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, the DEA said Special Agent in Charge Michael A. Davis, Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill, Midwest High-Intensity Drug Threat Area Director Dan Neill, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Capwell will discuss the intelligence data-driven initiative which targets those behind counterfeit pill overdoses and overdose deaths in northeast Kansas and around Topeka.
The DEA noted partners in the One Pill Can Kill Initiative include:
- Auburn Police Department
- Baldwin Police Department
- Coffey County Sheriff’s Office
- Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office
- Emporia Police Department
- Garnett Police Department
- Geary County Sheriff’s Office
- Horton Police Department
- Midwest HIDTA
- Jackson County Attorney
- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
- Junction City Police Department
- Kansas Bureau of Investigation
- Kansas Highway Patrol
- Kansas State University
- University of Kansas
- Lawrence Police Department
- Lyon County Sheriff’s Office
- Osage County Sheriff’s Office
- Prairie Band Potawatomi Police Department
- Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office
- Riley County Police Department
- Shawnee County Attorney
- Shawnee County Sheriff’s office
- Shawnee County Medical Examiner
- U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Kansas
- Wamego Police Department
- Washburn University Police Department
