WATCH LIVE: Kansas officials team up with DEA for One Pill Can Kill Initiative

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says its Kansas City District Office will join local police departments for the One Pill Can Kill Initiative.

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, the DEA said Special Agent in Charge Michael A. Davis, Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill, Midwest High-Intensity Drug Threat Area Director Dan Neill, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Capwell will discuss the intelligence data-driven initiative which targets those behind counterfeit pill overdoses and overdose deaths in northeast Kansas and around Topeka.

The DEA noted partners in the One Pill Can Kill Initiative include:

Auburn Police Department

Baldwin Police Department

Coffey County Sheriff’s Office

Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office

Emporia Police Department

Garnett Police Department

Geary County Sheriff’s Office

Horton Police Department

Midwest HIDTA

Jackson County Attorney

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Junction City Police Department

Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Kansas Highway Patrol

Kansas State University

University of Kansas

Lawrence Police Department

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

Osage County Sheriff’s Office

Prairie Band Potawatomi Police Department

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office

Riley County Police Department

Shawnee County Attorney

Shawnee County Sheriff’s office

Shawnee County Medical Examiner

U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Kansas

Wamego Police Department

Washburn University Police Department

