Kansas law enforcement partners with DEA to stop the spread of fentanyl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The CDC says more than 105,000 Americans die from drug overdoses between October 2020 and October 2021, 66% of them related to fentanyl.

“Let me put it in perspective for you, how many people sit at a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium for one game, that’s over 75,000 people in a game, you would have to fill that stadium once. With all the employees all the support people on the outside, people passing through I-70 to number the amount of deaths we have a year,” said Daniel Neill, HIDTA.

They say Kansas isn’t immune.

”I hope this shocks you, but in a three month period of time, the state of Kansas has had over 2,500 overdoses,” he explained.

To reverse the numbers, 28 northeast Kansas law enforcement agencies announced a partnership with the drug enforcement administration, called “One Pill Can Kill”.

“Our state and local partners are seizing increasing amounts of fentanyl, our division seized a record amount in 2021,″ said Michael Davis, DEA.

The DEA says traffickers are distributing fentanyl in fake pills, marketed as real prescription medication, Shawnee County is no exception.

“In 2021, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office drug enforcement unit seized over eleven hundred pills containing fentanyl, local law enforcement responded to numerous calls involving overdoses in situations that have involved fentanyl,” said Sheriff Brian Hill.

Law enforcement and the DEA hope by sharing data, intelligence and resources, they can keep fentanyl out.

“Target and arrest the people distributing the fake pills, reduce the supply of counterfeit pills coming into northeast Kansas, arrest the people who are causing the deaths and harm and reduce the command by community awareness of the danger,” said Davis.

