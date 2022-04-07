Ike’s boyhood home closes as foundation repair made on house built in 1887

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As foundation repairs are made on the house built in 1887, Ike’s boyhood home has been closed to the public.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library says a project is underway as of Thursday, April 7, to complete structural preservation on the boyhood home of President Dwight. D. Eisenhower in Abilene.

The Library and museum said the home was built in 1887 and like other aging homes, needs attention. It said the home is closed for public tours while the project is underway.

The work on Eisenhower’s home is expected to be finished by the fall of 2022.

“These repairs are necessary for the preservation of this historic home and our ability to continue sharing this history. We are excited to complete this project and once again open the home for guests,” Dawn Hammatt, Director, said.

In anticipation of the project and closure of the home, the Library said it created “A Window to the Past: Life Inside the Eisenhower Boyhood Home.” The short video guides viewers on a tour of Ike’s childhood home and provides a glimpse into the daily life of growing up in the very heart of America.

To view the video, click HERE.

