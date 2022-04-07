Advertisement

Heavy winds blow semis over on Interstate 70 in western Kansas

Heavy winds blew over a pair of semitrailers Wednesday on Interstate 70 in western Kansas,...
Heavy winds blew over a pair of semitrailers Wednesday on Interstate 70 in western Kansas, authorities said. No serious injuries were reported.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy winds were being blamed for a pair of semi-trailer crashes after the rigs were blown over Wednesday on Interstate 70 in Thomas County in western Kansas.

• The first crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-70 about 20 miles east of Goodland.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that a 2022 International semitrailer was headed east on I-70 when it was blown over by the wind.

The rig came to rest on its right side in the south ditch of I-70.

The driver, Patrick A. Desorme, 29, of Kansas City, Mo., was transported to Citizens Medical Center in Colby for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

Desorme, who was alone in the semitrailer, was wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.

• The second wind-related semi crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on I-70 in nearly the exact location as the previous incident, about 20 miles east of Goodland.

In the second crash, a 2016 Freighliner semi was westbound on I-70 when it rolled onto its side because of the wind, authorities said.

The driver, Jose D.J. Ramirez-Gomez, 30, was transported to Citizens Medical Center in Colby for treatment of possible injuries. The patrol said Ramirez-Gomez was wearing a seat belt

A passenger in the semi, Jesus M. Lopez-Minjarez, 46, also was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Colby for treatment of possible injuries. The patrol said Lopez-Minjarez was wearing his seat belt.

The patrol’s online crash log didn’t indicate a city of residence for either Ramirez-Gomez or Lopez-Minjarez.

