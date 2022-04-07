Fire causes $35,000 damage to home in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wednesday night fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage to a home in southwest Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story residence at 3341 S.W. Randolph.

No injuries were reported, and a cat and a dog were rescued from the house.

Topeka Fire Department officials said first-arriving crews found smoke coming from the second-floor windows of the two-story residence.

All of the home’s occupants were able to get outside safely before fire crews arrived at the scene after they attempted to extinguish the blaze.

A search of the house found no one else was inside, fire department officials said.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the basement area.

Fire officials said the fire’s cause was accidental in nature. Of the estimated $35,000 loss, $25,000 was to the structure and $410,000 was to its contents.

