Family to host Indian Taco sale after sister, nephew perish in Brown Co. car accident

FILE - USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash in Powhattan
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of the mother and son who perished in a Tuesday morning car accident will host an Indian Taco sale to help cover medical and funeral expenses.

The family of Darliss Whitebird, the mother who perished in a Brown Co. car accident on Tuesday, April 5, says they will host an Indian Taco sale fundraiser to help pay for the medical and funeral expenses of the three victims of the accident.

On Tuesday, Whitebird was driving with her two sons, Herbert and Ralph, when they were struck by a truck in Brown County on 170th and Goldfinch Rd. Whitebird and her 11-year-old son Herbert both died at the scene. Ralph, 8, was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City where he remains in critical condition.

Hiawatha Public Schools confirmed that both boys were students in the district and have offered counseling services to those affected by the loss.

The sale will take place starting at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 9, at the Kickapoo Community Building, 1073 Falcon Rd., in Horton. Tacos will cost $7 and sodas will go for $1.

Family to host fundraiser to cover expenses of crash that took sister, nephew.
Family to host fundraiser to cover expenses of crash that took sister, nephew.(Whitebird Family)

All proceeds of the fundraiser will go directly to the family.

