Dodge Charger reported stolen in Manhattan found 280 miles away in Missouri

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A car reported stolen this week from a Manhattan business has been located in Missouri, authorities said.

The theft of a gray 2022 Dodge Charger was reported around 7:58 a.m. Tuesday by the Hertz Rental and Lewis Automotive Group in the 1800 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan. A 32-year-old man also was listed as a victim in the theft.

According to the Riley County Police Department, an unknown person broke into a lockbox at the business and stole nine sets of keys before making off with the Charger.

Riley County police said the car later was found unoccupied by Springfield, Mo., police. The car was located in the 1700 block of W. Battlefield Road in Springfield. The location was around 280 miles from Manhattan.

The estimated total loss in this case is approximately $46,750.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

