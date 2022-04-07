Crash reported early Thursday in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in southeast Topeka.

The collision was reported at 7:57 a.m. at S.E. 45th and Minnesota Avenue.

Both vehicles were reported to have sustained heavy front-end damage.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.