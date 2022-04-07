Advertisement

Crash reported early Thursday in southeast Topeka

Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at S.E. 45th and Minnesota Avenue...
Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at S.E. 45th and Minnesota Avenue in southeast Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in southeast Topeka.

The collision was reported at 7:57 a.m. at S.E. 45th and Minnesota Avenue.

Both vehicles were reported to have sustained heavy front-end damage.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

