Crash reported early Thursday in southeast Topeka
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in southeast Topeka.
The collision was reported at 7:57 a.m. at S.E. 45th and Minnesota Avenue.
Both vehicles were reported to have sustained heavy front-end damage.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
