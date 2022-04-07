Advertisement

Council Grove Police to retire K9 Cooper, welcome K9 Abby

Council Grove Police Officer Jimmie Blackburn poses with new K9 Abby.
Council Grove Police Officer Jimmie Blackburn poses with new K9 Abby.(Council Grove Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - As one K9 is set to retire due to a medical condition, the Council Grove Police Department has gained a brand new K9 as well.

The Council Grove Police Department says on Thursday, April 7, it will, unfortunately, have to retire K9 Cooper due to medical necessity. It said Cooper served the city for two and a half years and was part of many drug arrests.

After multiple visits with veterinarians, including some at Kansas State University, CGPD said it was decided that Cooper could no longer continue his capacity with the Department.

However, CGPD has gained a replacement in the wake of Cooper’s news. K9 Abby, a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinois has come to the Department from the Netherlands. It said K9 Officer Jimmi Blackburn attended a 2-week certification course in Texas with Abby recently.

The Department noted Abby is trained to detect illegal drugs and trafficking.

CGPD said it was able to purchase Abby with donations from Farmers and Drovers Bank and the Bill B. Young Foundation.

