Advertisement

Champs serve up chicken in Lawrence

Three members of the national champion Jayhawks could be found at a Raising Cane’s today
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Some members of the national champion Jayhawks went from dunking basketballs to dunking chicken fingers today.

Some folks at Raising Cane’s at 2435 Iowa St. got quite a surprise when they found themselves picking up their lunch from a national champion.

Christian Braun could be seen working the drive-thru window. He also worked the counter with Jalen Wilson and Mitch Lightfoot.

Plus, they signed autographs and had lunch themselves!

The players said that the support from fans all season has been incredible.

“Even when we got back to Topeka, airport was packed,” said Lightfoot. “It was awesome to see all our fans. They’ve supported us this entire time. It’s awesome to give back to them. They mean the world to us. Rock Chalk!”

News of the trio’s appearance quickly spread, which naturally drew quite a crowd.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Oliver Meredith, Jr.
Topeka man arrested after allegedly driving tow truck into house, beating man, stealing gun
Riley Co. fire
Two evacuated, residents urged to have escape plan as hundreds of acres burn in Riley Co.
The route for the parade set to be held on Sunday afternoon.
Parade for national champion Jayhawks to be held Sunday afternoon
The Labette County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of...
Update: Owner of mobile home abandoned in middle of SE Kansas road found
A 9-year-old boy was transported to a Wichita hospital after he suffered serious injuries in...
Boy, 9, injured Tuesday evening in likely accidental shooting in Junction City