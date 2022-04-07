Bill introduced to require ICE, CBP to notify communities of release of migrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Congressman from Kansas Jake LaTurner has put his weight behind a bill that would require officials to notify communities of the impending release of migrants, including how many, where they’re going, and their criminal histories.

On Thursday, April 7, Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he joined Representative Michael Guest (R-MS) to introduce the Early Migration Alert Program Act.

Rep. LaTurner said the legislation would require Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection to notify local law enforcement agencies and government authorities of the impending release of migrants into their jurisdictions.

LaTurner noted the legislation was introduced after President Joe Biden’s administration announced plans to eliminate Title 42, which many warn will significantly increase the already record-setting number of migrant encounters along the southern border.

“The Biden Administration continues to release migrants into communities across America without notifying local police officers or social services agencies. This is unacceptable,” Laturner said. “As the Department of Homeland Security prepares for up to 18,000 apprehensions per day following President Biden’s reckless decision to lift Title 42, it’s vital that local law enforcement is kept informed of any influx of migrants into their jurisdictions. I am proud to be an original cosponsor of the E-MAP Act to help establish proper communication channels between our brave federal and local law enforcement officers.”

Currently, the Congressman said there is no requirement for ICE or CBP to alert local authorities or social service agencies of a potential influx of migrants into their communities.

Already in 2022, LaTurner noted there have been record-breaking monthly encounters that are expected to continue at an overwhelming pace. In 2021, he said encounters at the southern border peaked at 213,539 encounters in July - a 21 year high and 420% increase compared to the same month in 2020.

During 2021′s immigration surge, LaTurner said migrants dropped off at bus stations inundated communities and put a huge burden on public resources. He said current encounters at the border have already outpaced last year’s.

LaTurner indicated the E-MAP Act would require ICE and CBP to create an email subscription system to alert state, local, tribal and territorial municipalities and provide information about the impending release of migrants into communities. He said this includes the following:

The number of migrants to be released

The number of migrants with known criminal histories

The initial destination of the migrants

The final destinations and where they intend to settle

LaTurner said the legislation would require ICE and CBP to give municipalities at least a 24-hour notice before they release a migrant into the U.S.

The Congressman noted the bill has been endorsed by the National Association of Police Organizations and the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

