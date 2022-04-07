Advertisement

Biggest crowd since COVID-19 pandemic turns out for Harvesters food distribution Thursday in west Topeka

More than 300 vehicles lined up for free food that was distributed Thursday morning by...
More than 300 vehicles lined up for free food that was distributed Thursday morning by Harvesters and Town and Country Christian Church on the north grounds of the Kansas Neurological Institute near S.W. 21st and Randolph.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several hundred vehicles lined up for free food that was distributed Thursday morning in west Topeka.

The food distribution was sponsored by Harvesters and Town and Country Christian Church and began at 9:30 a.m. Thursday on the north grounds of the Kansas Neurological Institute near S.W. 21st and Randolph.

Organizers from Town and Country Christian Church said more than 300 cars had lined up to receive boxes of food, which included items such as chicken-quarters; catfish; canned salmon; frozen peas; apples; potatoes; and milk.

It was the biggest turnout for the monthly food distribution since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, organizers said.

More than 50 volunteers, many from Town and Country Christian Church, helped box the food and put it in the trunks of vehicles.

The food drive sponsored by Harvesters and Town and Country Christian Church takes place the first Thursday of each month on the KNI grounds.

