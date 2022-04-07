Advertisement

13 NEWS Anchor shares career journey with Highland Park students for Women’s History Month

Danielle Martin, 13 NEWS Anchor and reporter, discusses her career path with students at...
Danielle Martin, 13 NEWS Anchor and reporter, discusses her career path with students at Highland Park High School on April 7, 2022.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Thursday, a 13 NEWS Anchor was invited to a local high school to share her career journey with students in honor of Women’s History Month.

13 NEWS’ Danielle Martin, weekend Anchor and reporter, was invited to Highland Park High School on Thursday, April 7, to speak to students as a woman making history.

For Women’s History Month, Highland Park has celebrated with guest speakers who discuss women who’ve made history.

Danielle was invited to share her career journey, how she got into the media industry, the steps she took to get there and who inspired her journey.

Michael Kates, Highland Park history teacher, said he wanted to give students the chance to hear from someone in the community who would be a role model for what they could aspire to.

Students engaged with Danielle and asked her questions about how they could also advance their career paths.

