Advertisement

$13 million going towards state transportation projects

$13.2 million has been allocated for 48 transit projects across the state, announced Thursday...
$13.2 million has been allocated for 48 transit projects across the state, announced Thursday by Governor Laura Kelly.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - $13.2 million has been allocated for 48 transit projects across the state, announced Thursday by Governor Laura Kelly.

The announcement was made at the OCCK, Inc., Transportation Complex in Salina by Governor Laura Kelly, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Administrator Nuria Fernandez, and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. The Complex is a 16,000 square-foot expansion that was completed in November 2021 thanks to funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and a grant from the FTA.

“A strong, safe public transportation system is critical to our state’s economy and quality of life,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Projects like wheelchair accessible busses, upgraded bus facilities, and route and parking lot enhancements will ensure Kansans have access to adequate, safe, and well-maintained public transportation.”

The funds will go to 26 transit agencies that are part of the Access, Innovation, and Collaboration (AIC) Public Transit Program. The overall cost for all 48 projects is $17 million but the AIC program will cover the projects with $13 million ($2 million, $11 million federally).

Kelly’s office said that mentioned within the first two years of the AIC program, KDOT will have awarded $21 million in funding for a total project cost of $26 million.

“The AIC Public Transit Program combines state and federal resources that will enhance access to transit, invest in emerging technologies and form collaborations with public and private transportation providers,” Secretary Lorenz said. “I’m proud of the partnerships we’ve established to improve transportation services and options for Kansans.”

According to Governor Kelly’s Office, the types of projects that will be funded includes developing bus maintenance facilities, upgrading transit accessibility according to the Americans with Disabilities Act, advancing technologies, and expanding low emissions transit operations.

“This work reflects the tremendous partnership between all levels of government,” FTA Administrator Fernandez said. “In addition to funding new bus facilities and improving transit service, the grants support the purchase of low- or no-emission buses. That work throughout Kansas will accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more efficient transportation system, and help keep our skies blue, our water clean and our climate more predictable by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

To see a map of the AIC transit projects, click here.

Access, Innovation, and Collaboration Kansas 2022 Selected Projects:
Butler County Department on AgingTechnology Upgrade$1,552
Community Health Center (CHC) - Southeast Kansas (SEK) in Crawford CountyRegional Transportation Facility for SEK$1,043,802
City of LiberalTransit Program Signage$172,800
City of WilsonBus Facility$40,000
Clay County Task ForceNew Bus for Clay County$63,000
COF Training Services, Inc. in Franklin County2021 Bus Replacement$51,746
Coffey County TransportationBus and Bus Facility Improvements$25,600
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, Inc. (DSNWK) in Ellis County8-Passenger Bus w/ 4-Wheelchair Capacity$71,702
Building & Equipment Updates$87,412
Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency (FHATA) - serving Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary countiesSafety & Security Upgrades to FHATA Facility$20,000
Covered Bus Parking Lot at the FHATA Facility$57,750
Junction City Regional Transit Facility$900,000
K-18 Connector Expansion$370,980
Junction City Fixed Route Bridge Funding$157,500
Real Time Passenger Information Devices$9,600
Microtransit Study$54,000
Zero Emissions Vehicle Study$20,000
Futures Unlimited – Sumner CountyTransportation Facility Renovation$221,060
Hetlinger Developmental Services – Lyon CountyThree-Stall Bus Barn$81,865
Johnson County TransitEV Micro Transit Service$374,526
Technology Improvements for RideKC$382,500
Lawrence TransitEquitable & Accessible Bus Stops$122,040
Multimodal Transfer Facility Elements$1,624,000
Microtransit Pilot$124,000
Zero-Emissions Transition Plan$120,000
Technology, Accessibility and Branding Enhancements$676,448
Lyon County Transportation (LCAT)Security Camera Expansion$12,000
Leavenworth CountySecure Parking Area for Transit Vehicles$525,000
Morris CountyPublic Transportation Facility$507,465
Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging –
Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha and Washington counties		Clean Technology Expansion$234,509
OCCK, Inc. – Saline, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Cloud, Ottawa,
Republic, Mitchel, Jewell and Lincoln counties		Mobility Hubs & Stop Improvement$84,600
Second Floor Renovation$270,316
81 Connection Expansion (Saturdays)$54,812
CityGo+ - Microtransit Pilot in Salina$250,400
Fixed Route Enhancements - Software & Bus Equipment$570,769
Osage CountyNew Vehicles$222,400
Rooks CountyBus Garage Project$620,928
Sedgwick County Department on AgingVehicle Camera Systems$32,000
Southeast Kansas Community Action Program (SEK-CAP) – Crawford and Neosho countiesInnovative Scheduling$103,437
Solomon Valley Transportation – Jewell, Mitchell and Osborne countiesBuilding Project$1,484,290
The Guidance Center – LeavenworthTransit Technology Implementation$25,747
Unified Government TransitBus Facility Modernization$431,778
Fleet Modernization$271,440
Paratransit Software Enhancements$16,560
Accident Incident Management System$15,300
Micro Transit Expansion$394,144
Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Pilot Program$124,168
Wabaunsee CountyFleet Expansion and Barriers$87,210
Total: $13,213,156

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Oliver Meredith, Jr.
Topeka man arrested after allegedly driving tow truck into house, beating man, stealing gun
Riley Co. fire
Two evacuated, residents urged to have escape plan as hundreds of acres burn in Riley Co.
The route for the parade set to be held on Sunday afternoon.
Parade for national champion Jayhawks to be held Sunday afternoon
Flowers and WWE action figure at the crash scene near 170th Road and Goldfinch Road in...
USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash in Powhattan
The Labette County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of...
Update: Owner of mobile home abandoned in middle of SE Kansas road found

Latest News

FILE
Legislation introduced to immediately end payments to Russian energy sector ahead of deadline
Topeka crash
Three people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash early Thursday in southeast Topeka
Randolph fire
Fire causes $35,000 damage to home in southwest Topeka
Riley Co. fire
Several Kansas agencies work overnight to help contain Riley Co. wildfire