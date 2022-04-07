$13 million going towards state transportation projects
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - $13.2 million has been allocated for 48 transit projects across the state, announced Thursday by Governor Laura Kelly.
The announcement was made at the OCCK, Inc., Transportation Complex in Salina by Governor Laura Kelly, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Administrator Nuria Fernandez, and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. The Complex is a 16,000 square-foot expansion that was completed in November 2021 thanks to funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and a grant from the FTA.
“A strong, safe public transportation system is critical to our state’s economy and quality of life,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Projects like wheelchair accessible busses, upgraded bus facilities, and route and parking lot enhancements will ensure Kansans have access to adequate, safe, and well-maintained public transportation.”
The funds will go to 26 transit agencies that are part of the Access, Innovation, and Collaboration (AIC) Public Transit Program. The overall cost for all 48 projects is $17 million but the AIC program will cover the projects with $13 million ($2 million, $11 million federally).
Kelly’s office said that mentioned within the first two years of the AIC program, KDOT will have awarded $21 million in funding for a total project cost of $26 million.
“The AIC Public Transit Program combines state and federal resources that will enhance access to transit, invest in emerging technologies and form collaborations with public and private transportation providers,” Secretary Lorenz said. “I’m proud of the partnerships we’ve established to improve transportation services and options for Kansans.”
According to Governor Kelly’s Office, the types of projects that will be funded includes developing bus maintenance facilities, upgrading transit accessibility according to the Americans with Disabilities Act, advancing technologies, and expanding low emissions transit operations.
“This work reflects the tremendous partnership between all levels of government,” FTA Administrator Fernandez said. “In addition to funding new bus facilities and improving transit service, the grants support the purchase of low- or no-emission buses. That work throughout Kansas will accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more efficient transportation system, and help keep our skies blue, our water clean and our climate more predictable by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”
To see a map of the AIC transit projects, click here.
|Access, Innovation, and Collaboration Kansas 2022 Selected Projects:
|Butler County Department on Aging
|Technology Upgrade
|$1,552
|Community Health Center (CHC) - Southeast Kansas (SEK) in Crawford County
|Regional Transportation Facility for SEK
|$1,043,802
|City of Liberal
|Transit Program Signage
|$172,800
|City of Wilson
|Bus Facility
|$40,000
|Clay County Task Force
|New Bus for Clay County
|$63,000
|COF Training Services, Inc. in Franklin County
|2021 Bus Replacement
|$51,746
|Coffey County Transportation
|Bus and Bus Facility Improvements
|$25,600
|Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, Inc. (DSNWK) in Ellis County
|8-Passenger Bus w/ 4-Wheelchair Capacity
|$71,702
|Building & Equipment Updates
|$87,412
|Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency (FHATA) - serving Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties
|Safety & Security Upgrades to FHATA Facility
|$20,000
|Covered Bus Parking Lot at the FHATA Facility
|$57,750
|Junction City Regional Transit Facility
|$900,000
|K-18 Connector Expansion
|$370,980
|Junction City Fixed Route Bridge Funding
|$157,500
|Real Time Passenger Information Devices
|$9,600
|Microtransit Study
|$54,000
|Zero Emissions Vehicle Study
|$20,000
|Futures Unlimited – Sumner County
|Transportation Facility Renovation
|$221,060
|Hetlinger Developmental Services – Lyon County
|Three-Stall Bus Barn
|$81,865
|Johnson County Transit
|EV Micro Transit Service
|$374,526
|Technology Improvements for RideKC
|$382,500
|Lawrence Transit
|Equitable & Accessible Bus Stops
|$122,040
|Multimodal Transfer Facility Elements
|$1,624,000
|Microtransit Pilot
|$124,000
|Zero-Emissions Transition Plan
|$120,000
|Technology, Accessibility and Branding Enhancements
|$676,448
|Lyon County Transportation (LCAT)
|Security Camera Expansion
|$12,000
|Leavenworth County
|Secure Parking Area for Transit Vehicles
|$525,000
|Morris County
|Public Transportation Facility
|$507,465
|Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging –
Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha and Washington counties
|Clean Technology Expansion
|$234,509
|OCCK, Inc. – Saline, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Cloud, Ottawa,
Republic, Mitchel, Jewell and Lincoln counties
|Mobility Hubs & Stop Improvement
|$84,600
|Second Floor Renovation
|$270,316
|81 Connection Expansion (Saturdays)
|$54,812
|CityGo+ - Microtransit Pilot in Salina
|$250,400
|Fixed Route Enhancements - Software & Bus Equipment
|$570,769
|Osage County
|New Vehicles
|$222,400
|Rooks County
|Bus Garage Project
|$620,928
|Sedgwick County Department on Aging
|Vehicle Camera Systems
|$32,000
|Southeast Kansas Community Action Program (SEK-CAP) – Crawford and Neosho counties
|Innovative Scheduling
|$103,437
|Solomon Valley Transportation – Jewell, Mitchell and Osborne counties
|Building Project
|$1,484,290
|The Guidance Center – Leavenworth
|Transit Technology Implementation
|$25,747
|Unified Government Transit
|Bus Facility Modernization
|$431,778
|Fleet Modernization
|$271,440
|Paratransit Software Enhancements
|$16,560
|Accident Incident Management System
|$15,300
|Micro Transit Expansion
|$394,144
|Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Pilot Program
|$124,168
|Wabaunsee County
|Fleet Expansion and Barriers
|$87,210
|Total: $13,213,156
