$13 million going towards state transportation projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - $13.2 million has been allocated for 48 transit projects across the state, announced Thursday by Governor Laura Kelly.

The announcement was made at the OCCK, Inc., Transportation Complex in Salina by Governor Laura Kelly, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Administrator Nuria Fernandez, and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. The Complex is a 16,000 square-foot expansion that was completed in November 2021 thanks to funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and a grant from the FTA.

“A strong, safe public transportation system is critical to our state’s economy and quality of life,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Projects like wheelchair accessible busses, upgraded bus facilities, and route and parking lot enhancements will ensure Kansans have access to adequate, safe, and well-maintained public transportation.”

The funds will go to 26 transit agencies that are part of the Access, Innovation, and Collaboration (AIC) Public Transit Program. The overall cost for all 48 projects is $17 million but the AIC program will cover the projects with $13 million ($2 million, $11 million federally).

Kelly’s office said that mentioned within the first two years of the AIC program, KDOT will have awarded $21 million in funding for a total project cost of $26 million.

“The AIC Public Transit Program combines state and federal resources that will enhance access to transit, invest in emerging technologies and form collaborations with public and private transportation providers,” Secretary Lorenz said. “I’m proud of the partnerships we’ve established to improve transportation services and options for Kansans.”

According to Governor Kelly’s Office, the types of projects that will be funded includes developing bus maintenance facilities, upgrading transit accessibility according to the Americans with Disabilities Act, advancing technologies, and expanding low emissions transit operations.

“This work reflects the tremendous partnership between all levels of government,” FTA Administrator Fernandez said. “In addition to funding new bus facilities and improving transit service, the grants support the purchase of low- or no-emission buses. That work throughout Kansas will accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more efficient transportation system, and help keep our skies blue, our water clean and our climate more predictable by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

To see a map of the AIC transit projects, click here.

Access, Innovation, and Collaboration Kansas 2022 Selected Projects: Butler County Department on Aging Technology Upgrade $1,552 Community Health Center (CHC) - Southeast Kansas (SEK) in Crawford County Regional Transportation Facility for SEK $1,043,802 City of Liberal Transit Program Signage $172,800 City of Wilson Bus Facility $40,000 Clay County Task Force New Bus for Clay County $63,000 COF Training Services, Inc. in Franklin County 2021 Bus Replacement $51,746 Coffey County Transportation Bus and Bus Facility Improvements $25,600 Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, Inc. (DSNWK) in Ellis County 8-Passenger Bus w/ 4-Wheelchair Capacity $71,702 Building & Equipment Updates $87,412 Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency (FHATA) - serving Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties Safety & Security Upgrades to FHATA Facility $20,000 Covered Bus Parking Lot at the FHATA Facility $57,750 Junction City Regional Transit Facility $900,000 K-18 Connector Expansion $370,980 Junction City Fixed Route Bridge Funding $157,500 Real Time Passenger Information Devices $9,600 Microtransit Study $54,000 Zero Emissions Vehicle Study $20,000 Futures Unlimited – Sumner County Transportation Facility Renovation $221,060 Hetlinger Developmental Services – Lyon County Three-Stall Bus Barn $81,865 Johnson County Transit EV Micro Transit Service $374,526 Technology Improvements for RideKC $382,500 Lawrence Transit Equitable & Accessible Bus Stops $122,040 Multimodal Transfer Facility Elements $1,624,000 Microtransit Pilot $124,000 Zero-Emissions Transition Plan $120,000 Technology, Accessibility and Branding Enhancements $676,448 Lyon County Transportation (LCAT) Security Camera Expansion $12,000 Leavenworth County Secure Parking Area for Transit Vehicles $525,000 Morris County Public Transportation Facility $507,465 Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging –

Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha and Washington counties Clean Technology Expansion $234,509 OCCK, Inc. – Saline, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Cloud, Ottawa,

Republic, Mitchel, Jewell and Lincoln counties Mobility Hubs & Stop Improvement $84,600 Second Floor Renovation $270,316 81 Connection Expansion (Saturdays) $54,812 CityGo+ - Microtransit Pilot in Salina $250,400 Fixed Route Enhancements - Software & Bus Equipment $570,769 Osage County New Vehicles $222,400 Rooks County Bus Garage Project $620,928 Sedgwick County Department on Aging Vehicle Camera Systems $32,000 Southeast Kansas Community Action Program (SEK-CAP) – Crawford and Neosho counties Innovative Scheduling $103,437 Solomon Valley Transportation – Jewell, Mitchell and Osborne counties Building Project $1,484,290 The Guidance Center – Leavenworth Transit Technology Implementation $25,747 Unified Government Transit Bus Facility Modernization $431,778 Fleet Modernization $271,440 Paratransit Software Enhancements $16,560 Accident Incident Management System $15,300 Micro Transit Expansion $394,144 Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Pilot Program $124,168 Wabaunsee County Fleet Expansion and Barriers $87,210 Total: $13,213,156

