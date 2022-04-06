Woman reports someone kicked in door while she was home in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating an aggravated burglary after a woman reported someone kicked in the door to her home early Tuesday in Manhattan.

The incident was reported around 4:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Casement Road, on the northeast side of Manhattan.

Riley County police officials said 46-year-old woman reported unknown person kicked in the front door to her home while she was inside her residence.

The estimated total loss in this case was listed at approximately $50.

Anyone with information may call Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.