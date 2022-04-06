Advertisement

Woman reports someone kicked in door while she was home in Manhattan

Riley County police were investigating an aggravated burglary after a woman reported someone...
Riley County police were investigating an aggravated burglary after a woman reported someone kicked in the door to her home early Tuesday on the northeast side of Manhattan.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating an aggravated burglary after a woman reported someone kicked in the door to her home early Tuesday in Manhattan.

The incident was reported around 4:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Casement Road, on the northeast side of Manhattan.

Riley County police officials said 46-year-old woman reported unknown person kicked in the front door to her home while she was inside her residence.

The estimated total loss in this case was listed at approximately $50. 

Anyone with information may call Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
Jayhawks back in Kansas for ‘welcome home celebration’
Customers bite into juicy burgers at The Shack in Southeast Topeka.
Fork in the Road: Local Topeka Hangout has been turning patties since the 1970s
A fatality crash was reported early Tuesday just south of Powhattan in Brown County,...
USD 415 confirms students’ families involved in fatal Brown Co. crash
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
National Champ Jayhawks set to land in Topeka Tuesday afternoon
Landon Turner, 12
GoFundMe created for family who lost one son in Sunday accident, left other potentially paralyzed

Latest News

A 9-year-old boy was transported to a Wichita hospital after he suffered serious injuries in...
Boy, 9, injured Tuesday evening in likely accidental shooting in Junction City
A 19-year-old St. George man was arrested in connection with driving under the influence...
Man arrested in connection with DUI after Riley County crash
Riley County police said this week that they are investigating the theft of catalytic...
Catalytic converters stolen off 3 work trucks in Manhattan
We're also honoring Kylie Peterman for her work in Special Olympics.
Class of 2022: Good Kids from Manhattan High School