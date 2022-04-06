Wednesday forecast: Cooler the rest of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Strong winds with temperatures near or below average will be the weather story for the rest of the work week. Gusts 30-45 are likely each day through Friday which will have an impact on the fire weather.

While some models are indicating some light rain or sprinkles at times this afternoon as well as tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night, less than 0.05″ is expected. The next best chance for more measurable rain including storms will move in Sunday night.

Normal High: 65/Normal Low: 41 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds after 1pm. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds W/NW 20-30, gusts up to 45 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds through the early afternoon hours leading to a cloudy afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds NW 20-30, gusts around 40 mph. A wind advisory may be issued for at least a portion of northeast KS.

Temperatures will be near the freezing mark Friday morning however Saturday morning will have the better chance of getting below freezing. Other than some morning clouds mainly along and east of HWY 75, it’ll be mostly sunny especially by the afternoon for all of northeast KS to end the work week with highs in the 50s. Winds NW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

After a ‘freezing’ start to the weekend on Saturday morning, highs rebound back in the 60s. We’ll also get a break from the wind. It doesn’t last though as winds increase to 30 mph gusts on Sunday with highs in the 70s.

While there remains uncertainty on specific details such as timing and potential of severe weather next work week, storm chances do exist for most of the week. As of now the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting southeast KS as the higher risk of severe storms but there is still time for it to change. There also are indications of a strong cold front to bring a major cool down to the area by the end of the week (Thursday/Friday) where highs may be more in the 50s.

Taking Action:

Burning is not recommended the rest of the work week due to strong winds. Saturday will be a window where we’ll get a break from the strong winds where you could do some burning before winds pick back up Sunday and a stormy pattern sets up for most of next work week. The Royals home opener is Thursday and it’s going to be chilly, highs will be around 50° with gusts around 35 mph. The good news is, as the series continues Saturday and Sunday the weather will be much warmer. While some light rain or sprinkles are possible the next couple days, most spots will be dry. Temperatures will likely be below freezing Saturday morning.

