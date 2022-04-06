Advertisement

WATCH: Hoz to be a dad, shares video announcing wife’s pregnancy

Kansas City Royals Eric Hosmer (35) reacts at first base after scoring two runs in the third...
Kansas City Royals Eric Hosmer (35) reacts at first base after scoring two runs in the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, May 3, 2016. Looking on is Royals first base coach Rusty Kuntz (18). (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(WIBW)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a boy!

Former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer posted a video on social media Wednesday morning that his wife is expecting their first child.

Hosmer’s wife Kacie, a former Kansas City TV personality, announced their baby boy is due in September 2022.

The two were married on December 31, 2021.

Hosmer was drafted by the Royals with the third overall pick in the 2008 MLB draft. An integral part of the team’s resurgence in the mid-2010s, Hosmer spent seven seasons in Kansas City, earning four Gold Glove awards and one Silver Slugger award.

After the 2017 season, Hosmer signed an eight-year, $144 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

