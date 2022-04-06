USD 415 offering counseling services, man warns of driving on back roads following deadly crash in Powhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha Schools Superintendent Lonnie Moser said the district is helping families in any way they can.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log says Darliss Whitebird and her two kids were near the intersection of 170th Road and Goldfinch Rd. heading northbound when a driver in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into her and her two sons in the car.

Darliss and her 10-year-old son, Herbert, died at the scene. 8-year-old ralph is in critical condition at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Superintendent Lonnie Moser became aware of the accident from Brown County Sheriff John Merchant Tuesday morning that it involved a student in his district. He notified the district families after learning more information about the crash.

“Part of the purpose is to get the information out there correctly. Get the correct information out there. At the same point in time trying to understand the needs of the family,” he said.

Frank Mueseler lives three miles away and knows the driver of the truck. He posted pictures on Facebook to make aware of the danger of driving back roads.

He hopes drivers become more defensive behind the wheel.

“Be more aware that driving out here is different than in the city. You don’t have that traffic lights governing you, you don’t have the lane markings, you don’t have the curbs, you don’t have lighting at the intersections. Just drive a little slower if you’re out on a marked highway,” said Mueseler.

USD 415 is offering counseling for students and staff. They are thinking of the two families affected by the crash.

“Our focus right now is, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and trying to take of those who have been directly impacted and all of the folks that were involved with that accident. There was another vehicle involved as well and we know that family as well, just hoping the best for them and wishing for their safety and their health and their wellbeing as much as we can,” said Moser.

A taco sale fundraising event is happening this Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Kickapoo Community Building. All proceeds will go to the Whitebird family.

