U.S. Senate passes resolution to recognize Jayhawks for title win, historic game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a resolution passed Wednesday, the U.S. Senate officially commends the University of Kansas Jayhawks for their National Championship win and for a game that made history.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, April 6, just two days after the University of Kansas Jayhawks took home the 2022 NCAA Division I National Championship title, he and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) passed a resolution to recognize the team for their win.

“Congratulations to Coach Bill Self and the entire team on winning this year’s NCAA men’s basketball championship and the school’s fourth NCAA title and sixth overall,” said Moran. “Watching the biggest comeback in the history of the championship game was nerve-racking, and it was an incredible feat of teamwork, heart and perseverance. Coach Self and his team have secured a special place within Kansas’ rich basketball legacy with this well-earned win and a season in which Kansas won the Big 12 conference and became the NCAA’s all-time winningest program.”

This is KU’s fourth NCAA title win. The Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night 72-69 making the biggest comeback in tournament history and securing the title.

“Every little boy and girl across the state of Kansas is out in the front driveway today practicing free throws. This KU team is an inspiration to all of us, setting an example of what hard work, teamwork and a never give up attitude can accomplish,” said Marshall. “We all will remember this KU basketball team for their ability to share the ball, or as Coach Self says, ‘to not let the ball stick.’ Every game during this tournament seemed to have a different hero, but in this historic championship game every player was a hero and everyone’s contribution was necessary to win. This Jayhawk team made us all proud to be Kansans and delivered the greatest final game comeback ever.”

The resolution recognizes the Jayhawks as the NCAA Champions. It also notes James Naismith, the man who invented the game, was the first person to ever coach the team. The team now leads the NCAA program in all-time wins.

The resolution also recognizes Ochai Agbaji for scoring 12 points and being named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. It also names Kansas native Christian Braun for his 12 points and 12 rebounds, David McCormack for his 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Wilson for his 15 points and 4 rebounds and Remy Martin for his 14 points.

