Two evacuated, residents urged to have escape plan as hundreds of acres burn in Riley Co.

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Those who live by Tuttle Creek Lake near Randolph have been warned to have an evacuation plan ready as a large grass fire spreads in the area near Carlson Rd.

Riley County says around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, a large grass fire was reported near Carlson Rd., in north Riley Co.

The County said the fire is large and is burning in the area north of Fancy Creek. Several hundred acres have already burned and two properties have been evacuated.

The County noted northwest winds have pushed the fire to the southeast.

Currently, the County indicated no other structures are threatened, but those who live on the west slope of Tuttle Creek Lake near Randolph should have an evacuation plan in case the situation changes.

