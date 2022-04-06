Topeka Tropics owner suspended, fined after “disrespectful” comments to officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After “disrespectful” comments were made to officials by Topeka Tropics Owner J.R. Bond in an earlier spring game, he has been suspended and fined.

The Topeka Tropics took to social media on Tuesday night, April 5, to notify fans of the suspension of owner J.R. Bond after a scuffle with officials earlier in the spring.

On March 26, during the team’s last home game, Bond said he “exchanged words” with officials. He said he was disrespectful and regrets his decision.

“I apologize to all officials who work CIF games and understand it is a difficult task,” Bond said. “We are fortunate as a league to have officials with experience.”

Bond noted that owners should be held to the same standards as coaches and players. For this reason, he said he has accepted a 3-week suspension and has been fined by the league.

“It is important for all of those involved in professional sports, from owners, to coaches, to players, to fans, to understand we are accountable for our actions,” Bond concluded.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.