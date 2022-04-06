Advertisement

Topeka Tropics owner suspended, fined after “disrespectful” comments to officials

Topeka Tropics
Topeka Tropics(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After “disrespectful” comments were made to officials by Topeka Tropics Owner J.R. Bond in an earlier spring game, he has been suspended and fined.

The Topeka Tropics took to social media on Tuesday night, April 5, to notify fans of the suspension of owner J.R. Bond after a scuffle with officials earlier in the spring.

On March 26, during the team’s last home game, Bond said he “exchanged words” with officials. He said he was disrespectful and regrets his decision.

“I apologize to all officials who work CIF games and understand it is a difficult task,” Bond said. “We are fortunate as a league to have officials with experience.”

Bond noted that owners should be held to the same standards as coaches and players. For this reason, he said he has accepted a 3-week suspension and has been fined by the league.

“It is important for all of those involved in professional sports, from owners, to coaches, to players, to fans, to understand we are accountable for our actions,” Bond concluded.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers bite into juicy burgers at The Shack in Southeast Topeka.
Fork in the Road: Local Topeka Hangout has been turning patties since the 1970s
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
Jayhawks back in Kansas for ‘welcome home celebration’
Landon Turner, 12
GoFundMe created for family who lost one son in Sunday accident, left other potentially paralyzed
A fatality crash was reported early Tuesday just south of Powhattan in Brown County,...
USD 415 confirms students’ families involved in fatal Brown Co. crash
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
National Champ Jayhawks set to land in Topeka Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

$51 million COVID-19 bonus headed to Kansas health care workers
$51 million COVID-19 bonus headed to Kansas health care workers
A new family planning program with the Shawnee Co. Health Department is ready to open.
Ribbon cut on new SNCO Family Planning Center
A new family planning program with the Shawnee Co. Health Department is ready to open.
Ribbon cut on new SNCO Family Planning Center
13 News at Six
Dig Heroes
Kansas Gas Service asking people to be "Dig Heroes"