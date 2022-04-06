Topeka teacher thanks local programs for aid on journey to become licensed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka special education teacher says he has two local higher education programs to thank for helping him get where he is today.

Without the help of two programs, the Kansas State Department of Education says Ricky Prato would not be where he is today - a licensed special education teacher at Meadows Elementary in Topeka Public Schools USD 501.

KSDE said Prato, 38, of Silver Lake, has had many careers - bank teller, landscaper, and shoe salesman. However, it was a job at a youth center he had when he was 16-years-old that sparked joy for him. After he tried other careers, it said Prato remembered that spark.

“I wanted that back,” Prato noted. “I relate well to kids.”

So, in 2009, the Department said Prato became a special education paraprofessional at Meadows. Along the way, it said he decided to take the next step and become a special education teacher. He then decided to pursue his bachelor’s degree in education, however, he was unsure of how he could with limited funds and a full-time schedule.

KSDE said Prato heard about 501′s Grow Our Own program, which has been put on hold due to funding constraints.

For the program, Dr. Beryl New, director of certified personnel and equity for USD 501 said Topeka Public Schools partnered with colleges and universities like Washburn University in order for certified staff members to become licensed educators. Staff members applied to participate in the program, and, if chosen, the district covered the expenses of books and tuition.

To be eligible for the program, Dr. New noted the candidate had to have been employed with the district for two years, already have earned 48 college hours, pass six college credit hours each semester and between 6 and 15 hours each summer, as well as agree to work for the district for two years after the program is completed.

KSDE said Prato also got help through Washburn University’s Paraprofessionals to Teachers Program, which is a pathway for paraprofessionals to complete teacher licensure. The program provides financial assistance to participants, coursework at convenient times, and mentoring and coaching. It said the focus of the program is special education and science, technology, engineering and mathematics license areas.

New indicated six teachers who completed the Grow Our Own program still teach for the district.

Lary Robbins, deputy superintendent of operations for 501, said Prato was the last staff member to finish the program before it was put on hold. He said Administration is currently looking at reinvesting in the program - especially with the ongoing teacher shortage.

Life threw challenges Prato’s way while he completed the program, however, KSDE said he never gave up.

“I knew it was going to be a challenge, but I challenged myself, and I did it,” Prato said. “I felt it was an obstacle course at times, but I never gave up. I really want to be an inspiration to others.”

The Department noted the 2021-22 school year is Prato’s second year as a teacher. During his time in the program, Prato said he had strong mentors and a good support system in place.

“We feel that supporting a wonderful paraprofessional to become a teacher is a great way to help our school,” said Nicole Johnson, principal of Meadows Elementary. “There is a shortage of teachers. We need to find creative ways to grow our profession. Targeting good candidates with programs like this can help support individuals to take the leap to committing to earning a degree.”

KSDE said it offers different pathways to the classroom - like the Limited Apprentice License program for high incidence special education. It said the LAL is currently offered at five Kansas universities and is an alternative pathway that allows qualified candidates to start teaching before they complete a full program. In order to qualify, it said candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited university, have a GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale for the most recent 60 semester credit hours, have a minimum of one full school year as a full-time special education paraprofessional under the supervision of a special education teacher, and have verification that a local education agency or district will employ and support them.

The Department noted the universities which offer the LAL program are Fort Hays State University, Friends University, Pittsburg State University, Washburn University and Wichita State University.

Dr. Mischel Miller, director of Teacher Licensure and Accreditation for KSDE, said programs like LAL help fill a niche with quality candidates who already have classroom experience.

“It’s phenomenal when we can create those partnerships,” Dr. Miller said. “Special education has the highest number of vacancies in Kansas. Programs like this can help.”

The Department indicated Prato enjoys teaching and is now working toward a master’s of special education from Washburn. He is thankful for the program that helped him achieve his dream of being in the classroom.

“I couldn’t do it without either one of these programs. It turned my life around,” Prato said. “I’m taking it one step at a time. I want to keep learning and achieving. Every day, the kids put a smile on my face. It’s such a rewarding (career) field.”

For more information about KSDE programs, click HERE.

