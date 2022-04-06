Topeka man arrested after allegedly driving tow truck into house, beating man, stealing gun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly drove his truck into a home and then tried to fight a 45-year-old resident and stole his gun.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says James O. Meredith Jr., 46, of Topeka, has been arrested for alleged aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon after an incident in the 3800 block of N Kansas Ave. on Tuesday night, April 5.

Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies said they were called to the area after a victim reported Meredith had allegedly driven a white 1995 Chevrolet Kodiak tow truck into his home which caused significant damage. Meredith then allegedly broke a window and climbed inside the home where a fight began, he then stole a gun and ran from the scene.

Deputies noted Meredith and the 45-year-old victim knew each other.

Through the investigation, deputies said information was gathered and Meredith was found in the 4500 block of NW Westgate Rd. He was arrested and questioned by detectives at the Law Enforcement Center.

After questioning, deputies said Meredith was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery, theft of a firearm, criminal damage and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

